Downtown Fort Smith truck traffic study gets first review

FORT SMITH, Ark. — An expensive western bypass was one idea James Arbuckle, vice president with Halff Associates, reported to the Fort Smith Board of Directors from a downtown traffic and truck study conducted throughout 2019.

Arbuckle, project manager of the Fort Smith Downtown Traffic and Truck Study, and his team spent most of last year meeting with key players, looking at survey results and reviewing traffic studies in order to come up with viable solutions to the downtown traffic. Arbuckle presented the report to the Board Tuesday (Feb. 25) during a study session.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors passed a resolution in November 2018 that authorized an engineering services agreement with Halff Associates of Little Rock for the Fort Smith Downtown Traffic and Truck Study. The study, not to cost more than $151,986, is based on recommendations from the Propelling Downtown Forward Plan, which was adopted by the board in August 2017 as “a master plan addressing specific development and revitalization issues in the downtown and Central Business Improvement District (CBID) areas,” information on the study states.

Key findings of surveys conducted were Garrison Avenue safety issues, including vehicles running red lights and unsafe pedestrian crossings, traffic delays and area hot spots. After studying the survey findings, Halff representatives agreed the key goals of the study were safety, developing balanced solutions, economic vitality, preserve downtown’s character, and align with applicable federal and state regulations.