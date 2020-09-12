Downtown Fort Smith truck traffic relief ideas could include another bridge

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will look into a second bridge to bring traffic into Fort Smith from Oklahoma in order to alleviate traffic.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Removing truck traffic from downtown Fort Smith has taken another turn. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDoT) will look into the feasibility of second bridge to bring traffic into Fort Smith from Oklahoma in order to alleviate truck traffic on Garrison Avenue.

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken told the Fort Smith Board of Directors about the bridge idea during a Tuesday (Dec. 8) study session.

During discussion of alternate truck routes presented by Halff Associates of Little Rock, Geffken told the board of directors that city officials along with representatives of the city’s Central Business Improvement District, state representatives and other stakeholders met with Arkansas Highway Commissioner Keith Gibson of Fort Smith and ArDot Director Lorie Tudor Monday.

James Arbuckle, vice president of Halff Associates of Little Rock, presented an alternate downtown truck route to the Fort Smith Board of Directors Tuesday night that included a route suggested by Phil White, downtown business owner and member of the CBID board of commissioners, as well as alternate route that would take truck traffic off Garrison at Fifth Street and route it towards Kelley Highway. Arbuckle’s report suggested that in the next 12-18 months, the city look at signal phasing at Fifth Street and Garrison Avenue; pedestrian safety improvements at 11th Street and Garrison/Towson avenues; trailblazing (Wayfinding); updating the long range plan to reflect a new truck corridor; and begin a Fifth Street to Kelley Highway corridor study with a concept plan and intersection concepts.