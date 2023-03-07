Shuttle offered for people with mobility challenges to attend Downtown Bentonville events

The new service "is designated for community members with mobility challenges," Downtown Bentonville Incorporated said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Incorporated (DBI) announced a shuttle service for its events.

The new service "is designated for community members with mobility challenges," according to DBI.

DBI says the service is supported by Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. The shuttle will take people from there to the downtown events.

Reserved parking will be provided by First Baptist Church Bentonville in its west parking lot on 2nd and B Streets. There's no need to worry about struggling to find it, as there will be signage to direct drivers to the available parking spaces, according to DBI.

Here are the events the shuttle will be available for:

July 7: First Friday

First Friday Aug 4: First Friday

First Friday Sept 1 : First Friday

: First Friday Oct. 6: First Friday

First Friday Nov. 18: Lighting of the Square

Lighting of the Square Dec. 9: Bentonville Christmas Parade

The 16-passenger ADA shuttle will pick up and drop off drivers and their passengers in a safe location at DBI’s event.

"We understand that some individuals face mobility challenges that may prevent them from attending our First Friday and holiday events. We want to assure those individuals that we value their voices and are hopeful that the introduction of a shuttle service will enhance their ability to join us in celebrating as a community," DBI Executive Director Dana Schlagenhaft said.

Chris Blair, the CEO of Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville, said they are grateful to support accessibility to people in Northwest Arkansas. “We want to give back to our community and make an impact on people’s lives so they can continue to live healthier and thrive,” Blair said.

The first shuttle will run on Friday, July 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. during First Friday festivities.

Shuttle service is provided by Pinnacle Car Services.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device