Downtown Bentonville lit in blue to honor fallen Pea Ridge officer

The Benton County courthouse and other buildings in Downtown Bentonville are lit up in blue today, paying tribute to Officer Kevin Apple.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Benton County courthouse and other buildings in Downtown Bentonville are lit up in blue today (June 29) to honor a fallen Pea Ridge officer.

The Benton County Government is paying tribute to Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty on June 26.

WATCH: Local law enforcement agencies from around the state showed their support by lining the road on Sunday (June 27) as Officer Kevin Apple was transported from Bentonville to the state crime lab in Little Rock.

Officer Apple Transport

This morning, Pea Ridge Police Department Officer Kevin Apple was transported from Bentonville to the state crime lab in Little Rock. Local law enforcement agencies from around the state showed their supporting by lining the road for the man who gave his life yesterday in the line of duty.

Posted by Benton County, Arkansas Government on Sunday, June 27, 2021

 