Downed power lines in Fayetteville slow traffic and cause outages

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Around 1,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon in Fayetteville after a truck struck a powerline.

According to Fayetteville Police Department Sergeant Anthony Murphy, when the truck hit a powerline on College Ave. in Fayetteville, the power went down for up to 1,000 customers.

The SWEPCO outage map is now reporting power has been restored to all but 16 customers.

The iDriveArkansas map shows traffic slowed along College Ave. where the line fell.

Sources say the wires are now high enough for traffic to flow, with one northbound lane still closed, and many residents still experiencing outages.

