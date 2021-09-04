DOVE rents out movie theater in Fayetteville for 'Mother's Night'

DOVE is celebrating Mother's Day this year by renting out movie theaters across the country for private, socially distanced screening experiences for Moms & friends.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — DOVE is looking to give local moms an extraordinary "Mother's Night" this Mother's Day.

The chocolate maker is celebrating Mother's Day this year by renting out movie theaters across the country, including the Fiesta Square 12 theater in Fayetteville, Ark., for private, socially distanced screening experiences for Moms and friends.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Tuesday, May 4 at 8 a.m. Upon registration, the winner will receive 10 pre-paid tickets.

Moms who register will also be treated to an assortment of chocolate from DOVE.