'Don't be a Fool, Donating Blood is Cool' blood drive held in Fort Smith on April 1

Donors who have received the most common vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson) can donate blood without a waiting period, assuming they are feeling well.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Blood Institute and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum are encouraging donors to rise up and give blood this spring.

Arkansas Blood Institute is hosting the “Don’t Be A Fool, Donating Blood Is Cool” blood drive with Littlefield Oil Company.

The blood drive will be on Thursday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center in downtown Fort Smith in the Exhibit Hall.

Individuals ages 16 and up are urged to give blood. 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission. 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+-year-olds must weigh at least 110 pounds, and a photo ID required.

Successful blood donors will receive their choice of colorful spring t-shirt and one free adult admission to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

Every donor will also get a chance to spin the prize wheel for extra prizes from local vendors. Each donor will also be entered into a drawing for a $300 gas card from Littlefield Oil Company.

“We count on the support of not only our donors, but community partners such as the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, which recognize the importance of our life-saving mission and are willing to step up to offer our generous donors a fantastic incentive to give blood,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute.

Appointments to donate can be made online at arkbi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Donors who have received the most common vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson) may donate blood without a waiting period, assuming they are feeling well.