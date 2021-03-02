Donors needed for blood drive on the Fayetteville Square

The next City of Fayetteville hosted blood drive will be held Wednesday (Feb. 10) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — You could soon get the chance to save a life by donating blood in Fayetteville.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will have its bloodmobile located on the Fayetteville Square waiting for donors.

Donors will receive a free t-shirt and appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. Masks are required for donors and staff and if you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.

You can schedule your appointment online at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/126668



CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood and plasma to all Northwest Arkansas area hospitals. Local donors are needed to continue to provide for local patients.



The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has a QuickPass system that lets you start the registration process before you arrive at the blood drive.