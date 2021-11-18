Donations needed for 'Shop with a Cop' in Waldron

Donations to "Shop with a Cop" go toward helping local children have a Merry Christmas.

WALDRON, Ark. — The Waldron Police Department is asking for donations for its "Shop with a Cop" event.

All of the donations will go toward helping local children have a memorable holiday experience.

If you wish to help, you can drop off your donation at any of the following locations:

Waldron City Hall - located at 123 Poplar St.

- located at 123 Poplar St. Waldron Police Department Headquarters - located at 323 Washington St. (Across from the postal office).

You can also mail your donation to P.O. Box 310 Waldron AR 72958, payable to Shop with Cop - City of Waldron.