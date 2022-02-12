List | Donation opportunities this holiday season

ARKANSAS, USA — The holidays are a great time for many but a struggle for others. If you wish to help out this holiday season by making a donation, here are a variety of options to choose from!
List of donation opportunities:
- Toys - Walmart in Van Buren is hosting a toy drive to benefit Arkansas Children's Hospital, on Friday, Dec. 9.
- Coats - You can donate coats at participating Burton Pools and Spas locations by Dec. 17.
- Cash: Fort Smith Retro Market is accepting cash donations on Dec. 18 to raise money for Chasing Miracles Animal Rescue.
- Gifts - Community Christmas Tree at Bakery District is collecting gifts for those in need. Just stop by and drop off an unwrapped gift!
- Coats/Shoes/Cash: Project Warm in Barling is collecting new coats, shoes or cash for Barling Elementary school children.
- Your choice: Angel Trees are located at Greenwood City Hall, any Walmart and Sam's Club locations, Fort Smith First United Methodist Church or Salvation Army in Fort Smith.
Are you hosting a toy drive, coat drive, or charity event this holiday season? Emails us at news@kfsm.com to be added to the list!
