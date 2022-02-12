List | Donation opportunities this holiday season

There are many ways you can make a donations this season to make a difference in someone's life!

ARKANSAS, USA — The holidays are a great time for many but a struggle for others. If you wish to help out this holiday season by making a donation, here are a variety of options to choose from!

List of donation opportunities:

Toys - Walmart in Van Buren is hosting a toy drive to benefit Arkansas Children's Hospital , on Friday, Dec. 9.

Walmart in Van Buren is hosting a toy drive to benefit , on Friday, Dec. 9. Coats - You can donate coats at participating Burton Pools and Spas locations by Dec. 17.

- You can donate coats at participating locations by Dec. 17. Cash: Fort Smith Retro Market is accepting cash donations on Dec. 18 to raise money for Chasing Miracles Animal Rescue.

is accepting cash donations on Dec. 18 to raise money for Chasing Miracles Animal Rescue. Gifts - Community Christmas Tree at Bakery District is collecting gifts for those in need. Just stop by and drop off an unwrapped gift!

at Bakery District is collecting gifts for those in need. Just stop by and drop off an unwrapped gift! Coats/Shoes/Cash: Project Warm in Barling is collecting new coats, shoes or cash for Barling Elementary school children.

in Barling is collecting new coats, shoes or cash for Barling Elementary school children. Your choice: Angel Trees are located at Greenwood City Hall, any Walmart and Sam's Club locations, Fort Smith First United Methodist Church or Salvation Army in Fort Smith.

Are you hosting a toy drive, coat drive, or charity event this holiday season? Emails us at news@kfsm.com to be added to the list!

