Springdale school finds unique way to honor students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Traditional high school graduations were canceled this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but some school districts found a way to still honor the students and their families.

The Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale sent families a slideshow with graduates' pictures and their accomplishments.

On Saturday, May 30, the Haskins family celebrated their daughter McKinly's graduation by having close family over to eat. The Haskins gathered to watch the slideshow on a big screen outside. They told 5NEWS they are thankful for the opportunity to celebrate.

"So grateful for all that they've done for her and her studies and getting her to where she needs to be," Kenda Haskins said.

I wasn't going to have what everyone else had their senior year, not a real graduation, or a chance to have a last day of school or anything like that. But, I think my school has done a really good job of being able to give us something special even though we didn't have the traditional graduation and senior year," McKinly Haskins said.