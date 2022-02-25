Dolly Parton's Stampede in Branson returns for 28th season

Dolly Parton's Stampede features a lineup of equestrian showmanship, comedic fun, and friendly competitions.

BRANSON, Mo. — Dolly Parton's Stampede returns to Branson for its 28th season of family fun on March 4.

The show features a lineup of equestrian showmanship, comedic fun, and friendly competitions.

“With the start of each season, we look forward to hosting families as they become immersed in this unique entertainment experience,” said Bryan Cossiboom, General Manager of Dolly Parton’s Stampede. “Our show – with our amazing horses and their riders, comedy and audience participation, a delicious four-course feast and unexpected surprises – is really a ‘must see’ if you’re visiting Branson for a getaway or a vacation.”

The Horse Walk is where the show's biggest and most popular stars reside.

The main show begins with Stampede's cast of performers who lead the show with 32 horses through equestrian challenges in barrel races, trick ridings, and other daring stunts.

Stampede also showcases a thundering herd of buffalo and a westward cattle drive of longhorn steer that brings the American frontier to life.

The show lineup includes friendly competitions, music, and "Canine Capers". All dogs participating in this portion of the show are rescue animals. Audience-favorite Skeeter will also be starring in the show with comedic fun.

During the competitions, guests are asked to stomp their food to applaud as they enjoy the attraction's four-course feast.

The finale of the Stampede is a patriotic red, white and blue salute with the riders and their horses taking center stage to celebrate the spirit of America, as they feature a Dolly Parton song.