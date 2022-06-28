Lake Fayetteville dogwood named newest 'Amazing Tree of Fayetteville'

The city's department of Urban Forestry staff and advisory board announced the dogwood at Lake Fayetteville as its "Amazing Tree" for 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The city's Department of Urban Forestry staff and advisory board announced the dogwood as its "Amazing Tree" for 2022.

The 29-foot tall dogwood, which is located along the Lake Fayetteville trail, is the sixth tree to be selected since the project started.

According to The City of Fayetteville's website, The Amazing Trees of Fayetteville project was implemented by local urban foresters to promote tree preservation, educate the public and celebrate the uniqueness of tress in the community.

The dogwood tree is said to shine during the spring when covered in white flower-like bracts. In the winter months, its leaves change to crimson red and bright red fruits in the fall and winter months. This makes the dogwood known to be a "tree for all seasons," according to Urban Forester John Scott with Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs.

Trees recognized by the program are those that exemplify unique characteristics based on their size, shape and distinctiveness.

The native dogwood has a canopy that covers approximately 1,480 square feet and multi-stem trunks that measure around 10 feet in circumference.

