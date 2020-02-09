Dogs escape Conway County pet rescue after severe weather damages kennels

Volunteers helped to round up escaped dogs. Luckily, no dogs were severely injured.

CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — Strong storms blew through the KC Pet Rescue in Conway County on Tuesday afternoon after several thunderstorms and tornado warnings were issued throughout the area, leaving behind extensive damage.

Volunteers worked to round up dogs who escaped after kennels were blown over.

KC Pet Rescue is located in Morrilton and specializes in rescue dogs in emergency situations in their location with help from the community.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, all but three dogs had been accounted for.