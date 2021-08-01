Dog park at Chaffee Crossing to replace expected loss of airport dog park

The park comes at a time when the city is working on solutions for replacing the city dog park located at the corner of Massard Rd. and Louisville St.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved a resolution Tuesday night (Aug. 3) accepting the donation of a dog park at Chaffee Crossing that will replace a dog park to be lost in a planned extension of the Fort Smith Regional Airport runway.

ERC Holdings of Fort Smith constructed the 1.24 acre dog park at 8204 Veterans Ave in Chaffee Crossing at a cost of approximately $100,000.

At the time the park opened Oct. 1 2020, the company said it would convey the property to the city for a city park.

The land donated is approximately 1.39 acres.

Stonecrest Dog Park includes separate areas for large and small dogs, multiple agility obstacles, a gravel walking path around the fenced area, a drinking fountain for pets and people, and a parking lot for visitors.

The exercise areas feature a ramp, spiral tubes, slalom and tractor tires and a 100-foot by 200-foot running yard with a spiral exercise mound.

Mars Petcare Fort Smith has volunteered to oversee the maintenance of the dog park, noted a memo from Doug Reinert, director of Parks & Recreation.

The parks department is working with Mars Petcare to prepare a formal maintenance agreement.