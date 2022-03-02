Dog killed in Springdale apartment fire

It took crews approximately one hour to put out the fire.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire at the apartments on Rhodes Ave. on Sunday, Feb. 13, around 8:30 p.m.

According to the SFD, when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke visible from a corner unit of the single apartment complex.

People from surrounding units were evacuated as crews worked to put out the fire. When crews initiated a search, they found a dog, took it out, and attempted life-saving efforts but were not successful.

The fire was put out approximately one hour later according to SFD.