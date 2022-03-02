Dog killed in Springdale apartment fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire at the apartments on Rhodes Ave. on Sunday, Feb. 13, around 8:30 p.m.
According to the SFD, when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke visible from a corner unit of the single apartment complex.
People from surrounding units were evacuated as crews worked to put out the fire. When crews initiated a search, they found a dog, took it out, and attempted life-saving efforts but were not successful.
The fire was put out approximately one hour later according to SFD.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.