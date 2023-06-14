Dog flu cases on the rise in Northwest Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas veterinarians are reporting a spike in respiratory illness cases

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Local veterinarians are reporting a spike in respiratory illness cases, specifically canine influenza.

Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa is taking extra precautions to stop the spread such as ramping up cleaning efforts and denying new clients.

“The reality of it is that some other facilities may have shut down. And we don't want those hoppers that are coming from other facilities to come in here and be contagious to our furry guests” said Mandy Marshall, owner of Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa.

Marshall said communicating with clients as well as local veterinarians is key.

Dr. Sandy Jernigan with Hancock Veterinary Services of Springdale said the common signs of illness in dogs include cough, sneezing, runny nose, and drainage.

“But they should still be eating, drinking. They should not be lethargic; they may sometimes run a fever... If you're noticing signs that are getting worse, just make sure and get to your vet," said Dr. Jernigan.

The infection can spread from dog to dog through close contact at grooming facilities, boarding, and dog parks. Canine flu season tends to be the opposite of Human flu season.

“We start going on vacation in the summer so we start boarding our dogs and it also gets really hot so they start going to grooming facilities. It’s not that these places are doing anything negative, they just have a large population in a small area” said Dr. Jernigan.

Dr. Jernigan recommended getting your dog vaccinated for influenza, however, there is a shortage of that vaccine.

“We’ve been out of that vaccine since February and haven't been able to get our hands on any,” said Jernigan. "A lot of dogs that would usually be protected don't have access to that vaccine at the moment"

