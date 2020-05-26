x
Private dock breaks loose, stuck on bridge in Van Buren

A private dock broke loose in Crawford County and is now stuck under an old walking bridge in Van Buren.
Credit: Crawford County Emergency Management

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A private dock broke loose in Crawford County and is now stuck under an old walking bridge in Van Buren.

According to Crawford County Emergency Manager Brad Thomas, the bridge the dock is stuck on is out of commission and next to the Rena Road bridge.

Credit: Crawford County Emergency Management

The Arkansas Department of Transportation and members of the Van Buren Police Department and the fire department are monitoring the dock until it can be moved. 

Credit: Crawford County Emergency Management

There's a chance the dock could get loose and head downstream where other bridges are in use, but officials at the scene feel that it's stuck and not moving.

