Dive team responds to drowning on Beaver Lake

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the sheriff's office, the dive team is responding to the drowning of an 18-year-old man Wednesday (July 15).

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office Dive Team is responding a drowning on Beaver Lake.

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the sheriff's office, the dive team is responding to the drowning of an 18-year-old man Wednesday (July 15).

Jenkins says they are searching at the end of Highway 264.

The victim's identity and details surrounding the drowning have not been released at this time.

An investigation into the incident is underway.