Disruption at the Bentonville Square after alleged bomb threat

A bomb threat was called into the Benton County Courthouse around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Disruption at the Bentonville Square Tuesday (Mar. 10) morning after an alleged bomb threat was made at the courthouse.

Shannon Jenkins, PIO with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said the scene is clear now, and that no bomb was found.

Jenkins said the threat was made to the courthouse around 10 a.m. and that the building was quickly cleared.

Business on the square has resumed as usual.

Jenkins could not confirm if there is a suspect at this time.

The Benton County Bomb Squad and deputies responded to the scene.