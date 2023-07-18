Did Buc-ee's mean to misspell 'Howdy' on a Texas billboard?

Eagle-eyed motorists noticed something a little off in one of Buc-ee's many roadside billboards on Texas highways.

The word "howdy" was spelled as "hodwy" on a billboard near Temple, Texas, according to a post to a Buc-ee's fan Facebook page.

Buc-ee's is known for saturating the highway billboard market with frequent reminders of its existence, with some placed as far away as 700 miles from its advertised location! With so many ads, it may have been easy to miss this error, but luckily, it did not escape social media, with some speculating it was not an error, but a clever way to get attention.

Either way, we will continue to enjoy our Beaver Nuggets every chance we get!

