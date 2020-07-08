Food truck court on Fayetteville’s Dickson Street listed for sale

A popular spot for food along Dickson Street in Fayetteville is for sale.

Shulertown, at 372 W. Dickson St., is listed for $1.2 million. It was created in 2014 by restaurateur Zac Wooden and has seven food trucks and a full-service bar operating on it. The exterior bar/walk-in cooler is part of the property for sale.

Sara Posey with Fayetteville firm Collier & Associates says the sale is not caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s been in charge of the listing since November 2019, and it nearly sold in the spring before the pandemic arrived. But the potential buyer pulled the contract.

“We were 15 days away from closing the property with a restaurateur in March,” she said.