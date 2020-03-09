Dickson Street bouncer raises money for Stephen Carr memorial fund

Nick Bragorgos did 567 pushups and 433 sit-ups to raise $500.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bouncer on Dickson Street, Nick Bragorgos, raised money for the Stephen Carr Memorial Fund on Stephen Carr #413 day in April.

Bragorgos did 567 pushups and 433 sit-ups to raise $500.

The Fayetteville Police Department posted to Facebook writing, “Bragorgos arrived back to Fayetteville for the school year and delivered the donation to two of Officer Carr’s Dickson Street partners. Thank you Nick!”

Bragorgos replied, writing, “So blessed with the opportunity to work with these amazing men and women! Thank you for all that you do day in and day out!”

Officer Stephen Paul Carr began working for the Fayetteville Police Department on Apr. 24, 2017 and was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 7, 2019.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan proclaimed April 13, 2020, as 'Officer Stephen Carr #413 Day' in Fayetteville.