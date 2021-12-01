DHS extends rent relief program into 2022

DHS said this is a change from previous guidance indicating the program would end on December 31, 2021.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Department of Human Services (DHS) announced Wednesday (Dec. 15) an extension of the Arkansas Rent Relief Program. The program will continue accepting applications into 2022 as long as general rent relief funds are available.

DHS said this is a change from previous guidance indicating the program would end on December 31, 2021.

Eligible tenants and landlords can apply for up to 15 months of unpaid rent or utilities incurred on or after April 1, 2020. Applicants can apply to the program by visiting ar.gov/rentrelief and clicking “Apply Here.”