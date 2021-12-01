Developers eye downtown Bentonville for latest Hilton hotel brand

According to planning documents, the Bentonville development will be a micro-hotel called “Motto by Hilton.”

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A South Carolina hotel developer has filed a preliminary development plan with the city of Bentonville for technical review, signaling its intention to build a 17,737-square-foot micro-hotel south of the downtown square.

Greenville-based Windsor Aughtry is proposing the six-story development at 223 S. Main St. The company paid $1.29 million for the land in December 2018 in two separate deals.

The proposed site, two lots totaling 0.66 acres, is across Main Street from The Ledger, a 230,000-square-foot office/retail building under construction.

Windsor Aughtry’s development plan undergoes technical review by city planners Tuesday (Jan. 12).

The project will go before the city’s planning commission at a later date for further consideration.