Designation of Fort Smith as UN city for art and culture may be part of a scam

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith’s recent recognition as a United Nations international city for artistic and cultural innovation might be little more than an elaborate scam, according to a UN spokesman for the office of Secretary-General.

The city announced Tuesday (July 6) at a press conference that it had received recognition as a United Nations international city for artistic and cultural innovation, becoming the 10th city in the world to be so designated by Ibiyinka Alao, an arts ambassador to the United Nations from Nigeria.

Alao has been introduced several times in Fort Smith, social media accounts and news stories as United Nations ambassador of art or arts ambassador. Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, noted Thursday (July 9) he is unaware of the existence of a United Nations ambassador of the arts.

“Furthermore, the United Nations does not designate cities ‘United Nations International city for artistic and cultural innovation in peace building and economic growth,’” Dujarric said in a statement to Talk Business & Politics. “This has all the hallmarks of a scam.”

Talk Business & Politics reached out to Dujarric after spending several days scouring the United Nation’s website, various social media platforms and the internet for a list of the UN international cities for artistic and cultural innovation. The only list that could be found was on Alao’s website.