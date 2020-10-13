x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Benton Co. Sheriff's Office deputies receive Project Lifesaver training

Project Lifesaver is a rapid-response tracking system used to locate missing persons diagnosed with cognitive challenges.
Credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) receive training in operating the equipment used to locate missing people involved in Project Lifesaver (PLS).

PLS is a practical, affordable and successful solution for locating missing loved ones who wander, giving peace of mind to their caregivers.

According to BCSO, PLS uses a proven, rapid-response tracking system, and is the world’s most reliable program for locating missing persons diagnosed with cognitive challenges such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Autism and Down Syndrome.

For more information on how PLS works and how you can get involved please click here or contact Lana McDonald with Saint Theodore’s Episcopal Church at (479) 855-2715.

Watch: How does Project Lifesaver work?  

Credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

Related Articles