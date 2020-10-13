Benton Co. Sheriff's Office deputies receive Project Lifesaver training

Project Lifesaver is a rapid-response tracking system used to locate missing persons diagnosed with cognitive challenges.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) receive training in operating the equipment used to locate missing people involved in Project Lifesaver (PLS).

PLS is a practical, affordable and successful solution for locating missing loved ones who wander, giving peace of mind to their caregivers.

According to BCSO, PLS uses a proven, rapid-response tracking system, and is the world’s most reliable program for locating missing persons diagnosed with cognitive challenges such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Autism and Down Syndrome.