Benton Co. Sheriff's Office deputies receive Project Lifesaver training

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) receive training in operating the equipment used to locate missing people involved in Project Lifesaver (PLS).
PLS is a practical, affordable and successful solution for locating missing loved ones who wander, giving peace of mind to their caregivers.
According to BCSO, PLS uses a proven, rapid-response tracking system, and is the world’s most reliable program for locating missing persons diagnosed with cognitive challenges such as Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Autism and Down Syndrome.
For more information on how PLS works and how you can get involved please click here or contact Lana McDonald with Saint Theodore’s Episcopal Church at (479) 855-2715.