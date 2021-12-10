Deputies searching for missing Yell County teens in NWA

17-year-olds Cole Taylor Robinson and Nevaeh De Los Santos both left Two Rivers School Friday, Oct. 8, and were headed to the Rogers area.

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies with the Yell County Sheriff's Office are searching for two teens they say either ran away or are missing.

According to a Facebook post from the department, 17-year-olds Cole Taylor Robinson and Nevaeh De Los Santos both left Two Rivers School Friday, Oct. 8, afternoon and went to the Rogers area in Northwest Arkansas (NWA).

Deputies say Robinson had permission from a parent to go to the NWA area, but now he isn’t answering calls or messages.

They were traveling in a 2008 Silver Dodge Caliber with no license, according to deputies.