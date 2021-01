Deputies are searching for 16-year-old Aniya Stringer.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark — Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing/runaway teen.

According to deputies, 16-year-old Aniya Stringer is missing.

Stringer is 5'2, weighs about 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Where Stringer was last seen is unknown at this time.