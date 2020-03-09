x
Deputies search for missing teen in Washington County

14-year-old K’ola Dreves went missing from her home Wednesday (Sept. 2) night in Prairie Grove.
Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office
K’ola Dreves

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teen.

According to WCSO, 14-year-old K’ola Dreves went missing from her home Wednesday (Sept. 2) night in Prairie Grove.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black and pink pajama pants, pink jacket and black slide on shoes.

K’ola was last seen in Fayetteville near Washington Plaza around 3 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 3) morning.

If you have seen K’ola, or know where she is, you're asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.

