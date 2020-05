15-year-old Matilyne Townson, was last seen on Thursday (May 14) around 9 pm at a residence in rural Springdale.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teen.

According to the sheriff's office, 15-year-old Matilyne Townson, was last seen on Thursday (May 14) around 9 pm at a residence in rural Springdale.

She is 5'0", weighs about 120 pounds, has long brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Matilyne’s whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.