x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Deputies investigate possible drowning in Crawford County

Deputies are investigating a possible drowning near Lake Fort Smith Friday (May 8) evening.
Credit: Google Maps

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff's Department are investigating a possible drowning below the spillway of the dam on Lake Fort Smith.

Sheriff Ron Brown said a 22-year-old man is missing right now. Witnesses say the person went underwater and never resurfaced. 

Brown says three people went sliding down the spillway and the man went under and did not surface. 

"We are watching a large pool of water to the end of the spillway for him," Brown said.

The incident happened Friday (May 8) evening.

5NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.