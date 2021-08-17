Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Spiro

Sheriff Derryberry says the suspect has been identified for questioning but has not been arrested or detained at this time.

SPIRO, Okla. — Deputies with the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Spiro, Oklahoma.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, authorities are investigating at a location on Highway 271 in Spiro.

Sheriff Derryberry says the call came in around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 17) and when they arrived at the home they found a 32-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. There were three children in the home with an unnamed female.

According to the sheriff, deputies have been called to the home recently due to a domestic dispute.

Sheriff Derryberry says the suspect has been identified for questioning but has not been arrested or detained at this time.

OSBI crime scene investigators have been called to the scene to help with the investigation.

Those involved and other details surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.