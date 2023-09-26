Over $2 million invested given to Arkansas to grow construction workforce, improve business development

The Economic Development Administration will invest $2.2 million in Arkansas to help expand workforce training and business development across the Natural State.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo made an announcement saying that the department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) will invest $2.2 million in Arkansas to help expand workforce training and business development in the state.

The EDA investments that were announced are listed below:

Arkansas Construction Education Foundation (ACEF) in Little Rock will get a $1.2 million EDA grant to build state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratory space that will expand its highway construction training and apprenticeship programs. The project will also be matched with $1.2 million in local funds and is expected to create about 250 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

The Marble Falls Sewer Improvement District in Marble Falls will receive a $1 million EDA grant to construct improvements to wastewater infrastructure and to support the redevelopment of a former amusement park property. The project will be matched with $1.9 million in state funds and is expected to create 166 jobs and generate about $40 million in private investments.

Arkansas congressman French Hill expressed that he was pleased about the EDA's continued support of business development and workforce training in the Natural State.

"Their investment in the Arkansas Construction Education Foundation in Little Rock will help grow our local economy and create more job opportunities for Arkansans,” Congressman Hill added.

The Secretary of Commerce explained how President Biden's Investing in America agenda has been helping to boost the nation's economy by creating new business opportunities as well as new jobs.

“These investments from EDA will help grow the construction workforce and improve business development in Little Rock and Marble Falls, strengthening the regional economies," added Secretary Raimondo.