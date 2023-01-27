Former Arkansas lawmaker bribed fellow candidate to drop out of county judge race

Court documents say Denny Altes told his fellow candidate running for Sebastian County judge that he would donate to whatever campaign he chose to run for instead.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — New documents released give more details in the sentencing of a former Arkansas lawmaker who plead guilty to abuse of public trust.

Former State Senator and State Representative Robert Dennis Altes was sentenced to one year of probation last week after it was discovered that he offered a bribe to Stephen Hotz to remove his name from a county judge race.

The affidavit says that on Feb. 25, 2021, special agent JayP Massiet with the Arkansas Attorney General's Office reached out to Hotz, who confirmed to him that Altes said that if he withdrew his name as Sebastian County Judge, he would "refund all the money that people donated through contributions." The document also stated that Altes told Hotz he would get an increase in salary at his job in the human resources department.

The next morning, Altes allegedly called Hotz and asked if he'd run for circuit clerk instead of county judge and that he would still refund all of the campaign contributions made to Hotz's county judge campaign.

Massiet said he received two videos of Hotz's phone, recording two conversations with Altes. In the first phone call, Altes reiterates their previous conversation and affirms he could refund campaign funds ("about seven thousand dollars") and then also confirmed he would donate to Hotz's campaign for circuit clerk, replying "I think the maximum is $2,800 per office."

In the second phone call, Altes tells Hotz to "do what he did when he ran for State Representative and for the Senate" and buy stickers to cover the previous campaign signs. The advice, the affidavit says, was given because Hotz had already posted signs for county judge.

Altes also stated that he would "love" to support Hotz if he runs for another race by contributing $2,800.

Altes was sentenced to one year of probation and has to pay a fine of $250 and standard court costs and commit no future criminal violations within the upcoming year.

Attorney General Tim Griffin released the following statement in response to Altes' sentencing:

“Thank you to Special Prosecutor Emily White for her prosecution of Robert Dennis Altes. I also want to thank Investigator JayP Massiet of our Special Investigations Division’s Public Integrity Unit for all his hard work investigating this case. I will continue to make public integrity cases a priority and will pursue them wherever they lead."

Altes served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003 and represented Senate District 13 from 2003 through 2011. He returned to the Arkansas House of Representatives in 2011, where he represented the 76th District until 2015. Altes also served twice with the Sebastian County Quorum Court. His occupation is in construction and investments.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device