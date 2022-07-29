Democrats tout teacher pay raise proposal, ask governor to add to special session call

Democrats are asking Gov. Asa Hutchinson to include the proposal in his call for an Aug. 9th special session to cut taxes.

ARKANSAS, USA — Democrats in the Arkansas Legislature released a plan Thursday (July 28) to raise teacher salaries by $4,000 and to raise the minimum teacher salary in state from $36,000 to $42,000. The plan would tap up to $600 million from the state’s $1.6 billion surplus, which leaders contend a fund can be created to sustain the pay raises indefinitely.

Democrats are asking Gov. Asa Hutchinson to include the proposal in his call for an Aug. 9th special session to cut taxes.

Known as the RAISE Act – Raising Arkansas’s Investment in Schools and Educators – the Democratic plan would:

Create a Teacher Pay Sustainability Fund (TPSF) to allow for an immediate and sustainable increase in teacher pay. The availability of other funding streams for teacher pay means that the $600 million in the TPSF would be needed primarily in the short term, then less as other funding streams increase, and then none at all, Democrats contend.

Tap a major category of school district funding – the “foundation funding” determined by “the matrix” – on a biennial basis. Based on recent history, Democrats project a biennial increase in foundation funding of approximately $225 per pupil. Slightly over half of this increase is attributed to teacher salaries based on the proportion of overall foundation funding that is used for teacher salaries.

Utilize an estimated $60 million per year identified by the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE).

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.