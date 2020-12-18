x
Arkansas Senate Democrats: More steps needed to fight virus

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Democrats in the Arkansas Senate are asking Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson to close bars, limit the size of gatherings and extend protections for renters in response to the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases.

The Senate Democratic Caucus issued recommendations on Friday to governor. Republicans control a majority of seats in the House and Senate. The caucus said the state should play a stronger role in protecting Arkansans from the virus. 

Hutchinson rejected the group's proposals, saying it would hurt businesses that are already struggling. Arkansas on Thursday reported a new record one-day increase in coronavirus cases. 

