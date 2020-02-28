Democratic Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar visiting Fayetteville on Super Tuesday

Klobuchar is the second candidate to visit Northwest Arkansas ahead of Super Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Democratic Presidential hopeful and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will be stopping in Fayetteville on Super Tuesday.

An Amy for American rally will take place Tuesday, March 3 at the Drake Field Airport Air & Military Museum. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the rally starts at 10 a.m.

Klobuchar is the second candidate to visit Northwest Arkansas ahead of Super Tuesday.

Mike Bloomberg spoke with supporters in Bentonville Thursday (Feb. 27).

Early poll numbers show Bernie Sanders has a slight lead over other Democrats in the Natural State heading into Super Tuesday.