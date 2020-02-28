Democratic Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar visiting Fayetteville ahead of Super Tuesday

Klobuchar is the second candidate to visit Northwest Arkansas ahead of Super Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Democratic Presidential hopeful and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will be stopping in Fayetteville ahead of Super Tuesday.

An Amy for American rally will take place Monday, March 2 at the Drake Field Airport Air & Military Museum. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the rally starts at 7 p.m.

Mike Bloomberg spoke with supporters in Bentonville Thursday (Feb. 27).