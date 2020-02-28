x
Democratic Presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar visiting Fayetteville ahead of Super Tuesday

Klobuchar is the second candidate to visit Northwest Arkansas ahead of Super Tuesday.
Credit: AP
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the National Action Network South Carolina Ministers' Breakfast, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Democratic Presidential hopeful and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar will be stopping in Fayetteville ahead of Super Tuesday. 

An Amy for American rally will take place Monday, March 2 at the Drake Field Airport Air & Military Museum. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the rally starts at 7 p.m. 

Klobuchar is the second candidate to visit Northwest Arkansas ahead of Super Tuesday. 

Mike Bloomberg spoke with supporters in Bentonville Thursday (Feb. 27). 

Early poll numbers show Bernie Sanders has a slight lead over other Democrats in the Natural State heading into Super Tuesday. 

