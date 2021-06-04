Little Rock attorney announces Democratic bid for Arkansas Attorney General

Little Rock attorney Jason Davis, a Democrat, announced his campaign for Attorney General of the State of Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock attorney Jason Davis, a Democrat, announced his campaign to be the next Arkansas Attorney General.

Davis, 34, grew up in rural Saline County. He currently lives in western Little Rock with his wife, Emily, and two children.

“As our state’s Attorney General, I will put you and your family first. Our state simply can’t afford more hyper-partisan drama, wasting millions more in taxpayer dollars on constant, warranted challenges to the constitutionality of our state’s actions," Davis said in a press release. "The people need a lawyer, and it’s time we had an attorney general who will put the people’s business first. We have gone without that for too long.”

Davis is a graduate of UA-Little Rock’s William H. Bowen School of Law and a member of the Davis Firm, which focuses on small business law, family law, estate planning, appeals, and bankruptcy.

Davis, a former Republican, served as a Pulaski County Election Commissioner.

“The leaders at the very top have focused too much on national politics, moneyed interests, and the will of party leaders, too often shunning the needs and issues facing Arkansans. It’s time for us to change that," said Davis. "The people of Arkansas deserve an attorney general who will go to work for them every single day—combatting voter suppression efforts; ensuring equal application of the law; working to end the state’s opioid crisis; and protecting Arkansas’s small businesses, workers, and consumers from outside interest and scammers.”