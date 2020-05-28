Demand for laser eye surgeries increases in NWA

For people who wear glasses, it can be hard to see through the fog when they are wearing face masks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — People are adjusting to life during a pandemic and that now includes wearing face masks when out in public.

For some people who wear glasses, it can be hard to see through the fog caused by the face mask.

“Just knowing that I don’t have to worry about my glasses fogging up while wearing a mask and having to touch my eyes throughout the day is just an added bonus for me,” Sheena Arnold said.

Arnold was already been planning to get laser eye surgery before the pandemic hit, but once she started wearing a mask when she went out in public, she realized she now had more reasons why the procedure would greatly benefit her.

“It is super annoying because it fogs up your glasses when you are trying to talk with a mask on," Arnold said. "I hadn’t even thought about it until recently but wearing contacts as well and putting your fingers in your eyes."

At Vold Vision in Fayetteville, they said on Thursday (May 28) alone they did more than 40 laser eye surgeries.

Other than people’s glasses fogging up, another reason they are attributing this increase in demand is safety because people who wear contacts often touch their eyes, which can contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 can actually be found in your tears and the question is how transmittable is this? We don’t really know for sure. We’re hoping it’s relatively small but as you know we are taking every precaution,” Dr. Steven Vold said.

Dr. Vold says the laser eye surgeries they perform all have a very short recovery time for patients, but if you aren’t ready to have the surgery and plan to continue wearing glasses, there are some things you can do to prevent your glasses from fogging up.

“We want to make sure we really pinch around the nose there, so the air isn’t going up through them and the other thing I find that helps is pulling the mask away from the bottom of your mouth a little bit, so that way air actually circulates downward as opposed to going up towards your glasses,” he said.