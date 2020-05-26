Delta Air Lines temporarily suspending flights from Fort Smith Regional Airport

Delta Air Lines is suspending flights in and out of Fort Smith through the end of September.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Delta Air Lines is suspending flights in and out of Fort Smith through the end of September, according to a press release from the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

"The CARES Act required airlines to maintain service at current locations, however multiple airlines have submitted requests to the Department of Transportation for exemptions to service obligations while air travel has been drastically impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Fort Smith Regional Airport (FSM) has been notified that Delta Air Lines, pending DOT approval, will suspend flights in and out of FSM through September 30, 2020. Delta anticipates approval this week and plans to implement this change quickly."

Fort Smith Regional Airport says they are disappointed in Delta's decision but look forward to welcoming Delta Air Lines back.

Customers with tickets on Delta flights are asked to contact Delta Air Lines directly at their toll-free number 1 (800) 221-1212 or at their website, www.delta.com.