SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Free food and masks will be handed out at the Springdale Civic Center today (Dec. 25).

It will be a drive-thru event from 12 p.m. until supplies last.

The event is being provided by Inclusion Job Inc. and Inclusion Magazine.

Everyone is welcome and masks are required.

The Springdale Civic Center is located at:

2323 S. Old Missouri Road.