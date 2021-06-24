Decatur officers injured in two-vehicle collision, one in critical condition

One of the officers was flown to a Springfield hospital with critical injuries.

DECATUR, Ark. — A Decatur Police Department vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night (June 23) after 10:00 p.m.

The collision happened along Arkansas Highway 59, south of Gravette.

Two Decatur police officers were injured in the incident.

The officers have been identified as Luke Rouheslang and Taylor Bruning.

Rouheslang is home recovering from a broken ankle after being transported to a Siloam Springs hospital.

Bruning was flown to a Joplin hospital and then Springfield hospital, where he is now in critical condition. He has already undergone two surgeries as of Thursday afternoon, according to Decatur Police Chief Stephen Grizzle.

Grizzle told 5NEWS he is going to spend time with the families Thursday.

Bruning is a rookie officer for the Decatur Police Department. Grizzle said Bruning was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The status of the other driver is unknown at the moment.

An Arkansas State Police investigation of the crash is continuing today.