Decatur Church damaged after weekend storms

There were a dozen people inside the church when the roof blew off the building.

DECATUR, Ark. — Strong winds during Saturday (Nov. 14) night’s storm did some damage in a Benton County town.

“The storm surprised us, you know breaking everything on the top of the building and the roof is just gone,” said Pastor Fernando Tiu.

Jehovah Shamma Church in Decatur was having service Saturday night when between 50 and 60 mph winds peeled the roof off the church. Pastor Fernando Tiu says there were a dozen people inside the church.

“It was scary, yes, but we thank God we safe and nobody get hurt, so we happy about that,” he said.

Decatur Police Chief, Stephen Grizzle says a call came in just after 9:15 p.m. that lightning had struck the church but when they got on scene, they realized that wasn’t the case.

“Law enforcement, they arrived about 10 minutes later at 9:27 and found the roof of the church actually laying on Fourth Street, all the way across Fourth Street along with a live wire. Then they figured out it wasn’t a lightning strike," Grizzle said.

Pastor Tiu says they rent the building, so they don’t know how long it will be before they are able to have service in their church again.

All the instruments in the church were ruined because of water damage. They are currently looking for another location to hold their services while repairs are being made.