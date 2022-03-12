Decades in the making, Arts on Main opens their doors in Van Buren

Arts on Main held their grand opening Saturday in Van Buren, giving River Valley residents a chance to view local art and get a hands-on experience.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The dream of opening an art gallery and immersive experience in Van Buren has been a dream since 1999. Saturday, March 12, 2022, the dream became a reality as Arts on Main opened its doors to the public for its long-awaited grand opening.

Walking through the two-story building and secondary ceramics studio, there was a comparison being made.

“I’ve had so many people walk through here and go, ‘this is a mini Crystal Bridges’,” says Jane Owen, Executive Director for Arts on Main.

With multiple galleries showcasing local art, a kitchen that will host culinary classes for individuals and couples alike, to hands-on studios giving children and adults the opportunity to learn and create their own art, Arts on Main has something for everyone.

“Now there’s something that’s kind of in their own backyard that we’ll be able to go out and do and experience,” said Carly Watts, who visited Arts on Main’s grand opening.

After exploring the free galleries, anyone who visits is also able to attend a local play next door. To give visitors the chance to “enjoy all parts of the arts,” said Owen. The King Opera House is open to visit through Arts on Main.

Art is all around. No experience is needed to create or enjoy the art that makes up everyday life. However, Arts on Main is excited to be a hub for “learning to expand your horizons,” said Charles Peer, a local artist.

Saturday’s grand opening was a symbol for all the hard work that has gone into bringing art and a space to foster creativity for everyone involved with Arts on Main.

“We’ve been blessed, and I hope our community realizes the blessing and comes and enjoys it with us,” said Owen.

The hours of operation are:

Mon: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tues: CLOSED

Wed- Sat: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1-4 p.m.