Death investigation underway after teen found unresponsive in Sallisaw motel

SALLISAW, Okla. — A suspicious death investigating is underway in Sallisaw after police discovered a teen unresponsive at a Motel 6 along Highway 64.

Tuesday (April 28) evening, Sallisaw officers responded to a call that a teenager was unresponsive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the teen in a motel room and began CPR until EMTs arrived.

The teen was transported to a medical facility where they later died.

There were others in the motel room at the time of the call, according to police.

Sallisaw Police Captian Jeff Murray told 5NEWS due to the circumstances involving the teen's death; police are investigating it as suspicious.

"With the circumstances of it being a juvenile with no other health-related issues that are known. Obviously, that raises suspicion in and of itself, but there are other key factors that lead to some suspicion within this death," Murray said.

If there is foul play involved in the teen's death. Murry said they already have several likely suspects in the case.