Dean Banks, President of Tyson Foods, to succeed Noel White as Tyson Foods CEO

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, Inc. announced Monday (Aug. 3) that Dean Banks will replace Noel White as CEO of the Springdale-based protein giant.
The move will be effective on Oct. 3, 2020.
Banks serves as president of Tyson Foods and will keep that title.
White will remain with Tyson Foods in a new role as Executive Vice Chairman of the board of directors.
“The board and I are truly excited about the breadth and depth of capabilities of Dean and the entire executive leadership team, and we look forward to the energy and vision they will bring in leading Tyson Foods into the future,” said John Tyson, Chairman of the Board of Tyson Foods. “It’s clear to the board that Dean’s impressive background in entrepreneurship, technology, and the healthcare industry make him ideally suited to lead Tyson in its efforts to integrate advanced technologies into our operations and further our focus on team member health and safety.”
To read more of this story visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.