Patrick Deakins announces candidacy for Washington County Judge

Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins has announced his candidacy for Washington County Judge.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Thursday, Patrick Deakins, a Washington County Justice of the Peace, announced his candidacy for Washington County Judge as, currently, County Judge Joseph Wood is not seeking re-election.

Deakins, a Republican, has served two terms on the Quorum Court while currently being Chairman of the Finance Committee and Vice Chairman of the Jails and Law Enforcement Committee.

Deakins, a self-described conservative, says he believes that transparent spending for efficient budgeting, supporting local law enforcement and first responders, improving the road infrastructure, and developing workforce training should be the main goals of the county.

“We have many opportunities ahead of us, but those come with challenges,” said Deakins. “I believe county government should be a connector between our local industry and non‐profits. When all three work together and collaborate, we can overcome any obstacle and make a better future for all our citizens.”

Deakins says the largest obstacle he sees facing the county government is overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring things return to normal. He also says that the focus should be on properly preparing and managing continued economic growth in looking ahead.

“Building and improving roads and infrastructure to support that growth, ensuring community safety, and providing a workforce to meet the demand of new employers are all areas the County Judge can set the stage for a successful future, said Deakins.

Deakins and his wife live in Springdale with their two sons. Partick is a Certified Public Accountant and CEO of Peritum, where is currently practices tax planning and preparation. His wife, Alisha, is a food scientist working with Tyson Foods in the Research and Development Department.