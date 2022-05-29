Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Muldrow leaves 2 people dead

The crash took place on I-40 westbound at mile marker 321.

MULDROW, Okla. — A deadly crash involving at least 3 vehicles took place Sunday, May 29 afternoon at around 3:26 p.m.

The crash took place on I-40 westbound at mile marker 321, killing 2 people.

There are 4 police units on the scene along with Fire & Rescue, ambulance, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and a life flight on standby.

Traffic is currently being diverted at mile marker 321 exit ramp in Muldrow, then back on at the 321-mile marker on-ramp. OHP tells 5NEWS it could be hours before traffic returns to normal.

No further details have been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Deadly Muldrow crash 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.